Nashville-based residential real estate company Worth Properties announced Wednesday it is now operating as Corcoran Reverie.
A release does not note any financial terms or associated costs involving what seemingly is an acquisition.
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida-based Corcoran Reverie is an affiliate of New York-based Corcoran Group.
Janet Jones co-founded Worth Properties in 2004 and has served as its president and principal. The company had been home to about 40 Realtors and brokers prior to the deal with Corcoran Reverie. With Worth now operating as Corcoran Reverie, the latter offers a roster of more than 200 affiliated real estate professionals.
Jones now serves as managing broker for the local Corcoran Reverie office.
The expansion is Corcoran Reverie's third since affiliating with Corcoran in April 2020. Now nearly 50 years in operations, Corcoran Group is home to more than 160 offices and approximately 5,700 independent salespeople.
The release notes Corcoran Reverie also announced it has been named the “official real estate brokerage” of the Tennessee Titans, the first time a Corcoran affiliate has partnered with a National Football League organization.
With that arrangement, Corcoran Reverie will be the title sponsor of the annual Titans 5K race, raising funds for the Titans Foundation. Furthermore, Corcoran Reverie will be the title sponsor for community tailgates hosted by the Titans at Nissan Stadium home games, with proceeds to benefit Nashville-area families in need.
"We now have access to invaluable tools and technology, and are able to further expand our client services with access to our Corcoran network colleagues in New York, California, Florida and beyond,” Jones said in the release. “I am very much looking forward to what the future holds as we forge ahead with Corcoran Reverie."
Corcoran is led by President and CEO Pam Liebman, with Corcoran Reverie owned and operated by brokers Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Jacob Watkins.
