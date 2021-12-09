MorganFranklin — locally based Vaco’s management and tech consulting subsidiary — has acquired Blue Marble Consulting, an advisory firm headquartered in Big Sky, Montana.
Blue Marble specializes in Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing, commonly known as SAP software implementation. The acquisition by MorganFranklin, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., was for an undisclosed sum.
Vaco is a management consulting company headquartered in Brentwood that owns three other companies in addition to MorganFranklin. Vaco, primarily a search and staffing firm, acquired MorganFranklin in 2019.
Manufacturing and technical businesses are the primary users of SAP technology. Companies hire groups like Blue Marble to help them implement the software and interpret the data.
“The acquisition of Blue Marble adds to our robust digital transformation and enterprise cloud application solutions practice and enables MorganFranklin to meet the growing demands of our clients,” said Geoff Harkness, managing director and practice leader at MorganFranklin. “We are excited to welcome Blue Marble to our fast-growing team and look forward to collaboratively serving our clients.”
Through the acquisition, MorganFranklin will take on Blue Marble’s more than 100 clients and its employees. At this time, it is unclear how many, if any, will relocate to one of MorganFranklin’s nine offices in Washington, D.C., Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
“We are extremely excited to join the MorganFranklin team,” said Sabrina Sigourney, founder and CEO of Blue Marble Consulting. “Our approach has always been to simplify SAP and help clients maximize the return on their technology investment. Joining forces with MorganFranklin allows us to incorporate their broader set of capabilities, providing tremendous value to all our clients. We are truly two families blending together.”
