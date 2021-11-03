Brentwood-based staffing and consulting firm Vaco announced Wednesday it has acquired Bay State Search, a Boston-based personnel and outsourcing company.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The transaction follows Vaco’s having acquired Jacksonville-based peer Alluvion this summer (read more here) and comes roughly one year after it purchased Toronto-based Prodigy Bank of Toronto, which specializes in technology personnel (read here).
Bay State Search will provide consulting, contract and direct hire solutions related to the accounting and finance, technology and operations sectors. Founded in 2013, the firm is ranked as the No. 12 placement firm in the market by the Boston Business Journal. According to the release, Bay State Search is also ranked in the Top 20 in Inc.com's list of fastest-growing private companies — and has placed on that list for five years.
Ryan Murphy serves as principal and founder of Bay State Search.
“We’ve had our eyes on Boston for a long time,” Brian Waller, Vaco CEO and co-founder said in the release. “Once we met Ryan and the Bay State Search team, we knew we’d found the right partners. Like Vaco, Bay State Search puts people and relationships first, and this is the perfect partnership to bring more value to both clients and candidates in the Boston market.”
In 2019, Vaco announced the acquisition MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance and technology advisory firm based in the Washington, D.C., area, and of San Antonio-based Aventine Hill Partners. Vaco also opened a Milwaukee office in 2020 , acquired Toronto-based Lannick (which focuses on the accounting, finance and the IT industries) in 2017 and opened Montreal and Vancouver offices in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
