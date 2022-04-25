Columbia-based Richmond American Homes of Tennessee Inc. has agreed to acquire the assets of Franklin-based The Jones Company of Tennessee.
According to a release, terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
Denver-based construction company MDC Holdings Inc., for which Richmond American is a subsidiary, expects the transaction to close near the end of the second quarter, with the purchase expected to add approximately 10 communities, 1,700 lots and 150 residential units in backlog to the operations of Richmond American. The transaction is subject to the approval of the MDC board of directors and customary conditions.
Jones, for which Ken Stricker serves as CEO, closed the purchase of 370 homes in 2021 in the Nashville area, with an average sales price of $564,000 and generating revenues of about $209 million.
Whelan Advisory Capital Markets is serving as exclusive M&A advisor to Jones in the transaction.
“The Jones team have built a tremendous homebuilding organization in Nashville over the past three decades,” David Mandarich, MDC president and CEO, said in the release. “We believe that this transaction, combined with the organic land pipeline we have secured since starting in Nashville about 12 months ago, has the potential to launch Richmond American into a leadership position in the Nashville market."
Stricker, Howard Chilcutt and Bob Jones have led Jones, founded in 1927, most recently.
In 2003 Centex Homes purchased The Jones Company's St. Louis division from several shareholders. In 2005, Chilcutt founded Consort Homes in St. Louis. Stricker, who was former president of The Jones Company in St. Louis, now serves as CEO of Consort Homes in St. Louis and The Jones Company of Tennessee in Nashville.
Richmond American Homes of Tennessee Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC’s subsidiaries have homebuilding operations in Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Austin and Albuquerque, among others.
The subsidiaries provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services via HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively.
MDC Holdings is traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
