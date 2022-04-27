San Francisco-based True Capital Management — which manages close to $2 billion of assets primarily for high-net-worth professional athletes and entertainers — has acquired local boutique wealth advisory firm FS Wealth Sports & Entertainment.
Terms of the deal, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed in a release.
Related to the purchase, Bret Fincher and Chris Stout, who co-founded FS Wealth in 2010, have been named managing directors and will continue to co-lead the Nashville team at True (stylized as “TRUE”) Capital. The local office is located in Music Row.
MHB Advisers served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to True Capital Management on the transaction.
Founded in 2007, True Capital also offers alternative investing strategies spanning venture capital, managed real estate, hedge/options, private debt and impact investing. Doug Raetz serves as the company’s co-founder and CEO.
“We are extremely happy that we will be able to expand our commitment to serving our clients at the highest level possible with True Capital,” Fincher said in the release.
