Ryman Hospitality Properties has announced Atairos and NBCUniversal will acquire a 30 percent minority ownership stake, valued at $293 million, in RHP subsidiary OEG Attractions Holdings LLC.
According to a release, Atairos is investing approximately $278 million and NBCUniversal will invest up to about $15 million. Both entities are based in New York.
Upon completion of the transaction, RHP will retain a controlling 70 percent interest in OEG (Opry Entertainment Group). Colin Reed will serve as executive chairman of OEG in addition to his responsibilities as RHP chairman and CEO.
OEG Attractions Holdings assets include Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM and Ole Red, among other ventures.
Atairos’ investment values OEG at about $1.42 billion, inclusive of OEG’s previously announced $260 million acquisition of Block 21 (slated to close by June 1; read here). Atairos has agreed to make an additional $30 million investment in OEG, contingent on certain performance targets being achieved, which would bring OEG’s valuation to about $1.52 billion.
“Atairos and NBCUniversal have a great appreciation for the legendary assets under our stewardship, and we are aligned on protecting and nurturing them for future generations of music lovers to enjoy,” Reed said in the release.
Morgan Stanley & Co. is serving as financial advisor to RHP, with Bass, Berry & Sims the company’s legal advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom serving as tax counsel.
Moelis & Company is serving as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell is serving as legal advisor to Atairos.
JPMorgan Chase Bank and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. are providing the funding.
“We view this partnership as a significant opportunity to strengthen these beloved institutions and cement their influence on American music culture,” Reed said. “We remain focused on creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders as we seek new ways to connect artists and fans through one-of-a-kind experiences.”
Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties bills itself as a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust.
