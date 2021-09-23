A Charlotte-based mergers and acquisitions firm is expanding to Nashville.
Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has announced the opening of a Nashville office to be led by managing partner Kyle Kerrigan.
Kerrigan most recently led GNC’s Canada operations and worked on China strategy for the company. Previously, he worked on international projects as a financial adviser and analyst at FedEx.
"The decision to expand our presence in Nashville was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” Viking founder and president Jay Offerdahl said in a release. “We look forward to Kyle's leadership in serving entrepreneurs in this market. Kyle's level of experience makes him uniquely qualified to guide entrepreneurs across Tennessee with the most important financial transaction of their lives – selling their business."
Viking was founded in 1996 and, in addition to Charlotte and Nashville, has offices in Knoxville, Florida and South Carolina. According to the release, Viking has assisted in the sale of more than 700 companies in the Southeast since 1996.
According to the company’s website, Viking is operating out of the Green Hills office building formerly home to CoreCivic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.