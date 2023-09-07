Draper James
A New York-based investment manager has acquired a majority ownership stake in Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon. 

Consortium Brand Partners will now own approximately 70 percent of the company, according to a Thursday press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

