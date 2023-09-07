A New York-based investment manager has acquired a majority ownership stake in Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon.
Consortium Brand Partners will now own approximately 70 percent of the company, according to a Thursday press release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Witherspoon will remain a partner and board member for the business and continue to guide the business’s direction and growth, according to the release. Draper James leadership, including CEO Erin Moennich, CFO and COO Sarah Foley and head of design Kathryn Sukey will remain on staff.
The brand is set to expand to department stores and expand its partnership with Kohl’s. Draper James currently has three locations, its flagship at 2608 12th Ave. S., a Nashville International Airport outpost, and a store in Lexington, Ky.
Draper James was founded in 2015 and is named for Witherspoon’s grandparents. The brand offers clothes, accessories, books and decor inspired by her Southern heritage. Witherspoon was born in New Orleans though has become a figure in the Nashville community, including as a minority owner in Nashville SC.
"Draper James was inspired by a deep personal connection to my roots, my family, and the women who shaped me,” Witherspoon said. “It’s been so amazing to see so many women connect with this brand, our products, and our mission to bring a little southern joy into everyone’s homes and wardrobes. We are excited to join forces with the team at Consortium, who understand our vision as a company and the importance of our community. They are the perfect partners for Draper James as we continue to grow and build this brand and I’m looking forward to this next phase in our journey.”