Nashville's Big Plan Holdings has announced a $35 million ownership stake in Silver Therapeutics.
According to a release, the companies previously partnered in BPH’s having overseen the acquisition of Silver Therapeutics’ New England cannabis commercial real estate activities and cannabis enterprise operations in the Northeast.
The new partnership will allow for an expanded reach across the United States, with a primary focus on the Northeast.
Based in Williamstown, Mass., Silver Therapeutics operates recreational cannabis dispensaries in that state, Vermont and Maine. The company boasts more than 500,000 transactions since its founding and is on track to open a Boston cultivation, processing and dispensary facility by the end of the year. Silver Therapeutics is also pursuing licenses in New York and New Jersey.
The announcement follows an LLC affiliated with BPH having paid $3.55 million in June for a 12South commercial building previously planned for Brooklyn-based pizza restaurant Roberta’s (read here). It remains underway on construction of a Lower Broadway building planned for a bar seemingly to offer a Jon Bon Jovi theme (read here).
Led by founder and co-CEO Josh Joseph, BPH bills itself as a family-owned diversified company with investments in cannabis, real estate, music, entertainment, professional sports and hospitality.
“We are delighted to today expand our national footprint across Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts, in doing so bringing our experience and expertise in the cannabis and commercial real estate industries, and our relationships in both, from around the country to the forefront,” BHP founder and co-CEO Josh Joseph said in the release.
Cryoport announces Q2 revenue of $57M
Nashville-based cell and gene therapy services and products provider Cryoport Inc. has reported second quarter revenue of $57 million.
According to a release, the figure is an approximately 11 percent decrease compared to the roughly $64.15 million revenue mark of Q2 2022. However, it is in line with previously announced Cryoport expectations for the quarter.
In addition, the number of Cryoport-supported global clinical trials increased to a record 668 by quarter’s end. The mark represents a net increase of 42 new trials added year-over-year.
Cryoport ended Q2 with $500 million in cash and short-term investments.
The company’s operating costs and expenses increased by $9 million, or 26 percent, to $43.1 million for the quarter compared to $34.1 million for the same period last year.
Jerrell Shelton, Cryoport CEO, said quarterly revenue results reflected “significantly weaker” than expected demand for capital equipment from China and “slower than expected” services and products needs from certain clients during the second quarter.
Yellow sees operating revenue dip for quarter
Yellow Corp. has reported operating revenue of $1.12 billion for the second quarter compared to $1.42 billion in operating revenue for the same period of 2022.
According to a release, operating income for the embattled Nashville-based trucking and logistic company was $38.9 million (which included a $75.9 million gain on property sales). This compares to operating income of $99.2 million, which included a $3.2 million net gain on property sales, for Q2 of last year.
Net loss for second quarter 2023 was $14.7 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to net income of $60 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter 2022.
The quarterly reports comes following massive layoffs at the company, which also offers a major office presence in Kansas City and which recently declared bankruptcy (read here).