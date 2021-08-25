National Seating & Mobility has acquired Virginia-based Trust Care Home Medical Equipment for an undisclosed sum — the eighth acquisition to date in 2021 for NSM.
A release notes Trust Care Home Medical Equipment operates locations in Richmond and Roanoke.
The acquisition positions Nashville-based NSM as the largest provider of rehabilitation technology services in Virginia, according to the release.
Trust Care Home Medical Equipment was founded in 2006 by Mark Armstrong, who is retiring. Six assistive technology professionals will transition to NSM as a part of the acquisition.
“Expanding our footprint allows us to serve more individuals in need of mobility and home accessibility services,” Bill Mixon, NSM CEO, said in the release. “We are proud to be the largest provider of these services in Virginia.”
National Seating & Mobility operates a network of more than 180 locations across the U.S. and in Canada. The company has been in business for 25 years.
Bridgestone donates to entities benefiting adaptive athletes
Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas Inc. via $125,000 in donations has launched an initiative to help advance the company's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity.
The donations from Bridgestone and the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund will support Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), Adaptive Sports Ohio (ASO) and Amputee Blade Runners (ABR).
Called the “Chase Your Dream with Team Bridgestone,” the Bridgestone campaign will provide funding and support local activities that empower young adaptive athletes (who include individuals with physical or neurological disorders, amputees and wheelchair users) in the United States and Canada.
“Bridgestone is committed to working with partners who can help drive awareness and change regarding diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities, and we have seen how sports can create opportunities and networks of support for all individuals,” Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas, said in the release. “We’re proud to be a Worldwide Paralympic Partner to help promote inclusivity through sport.”
Tampa entity adds Nashville entrepreneur to board
Tampa-based Skyway Capital Markets has added Nashville entrepreneur Wes Chapman to its advisory board.
Chapman is a co-founder of Reimagine Care, an oncology service model company launched with Martin Ventures, and is a founder of Fortende Health, an advisor and broker of Medicare insurance coverage. He is, in collaboration with Dr. Kashyap Patel, president of the Community Oncology Alliance and President of Carolina Blood & Cancer Care Associates, developing an oncology clinical trials company focused on recruitment of minority trial participants and addressing equity in the delivery of oncology care.
Chapman was previously president and CEO of Verdi Oncology, which he founded in 2016. Prior to Verdi Oncology, Chapman was an operating partner at Pharos Capital, a private equity group located in Nashville and with over $1.1 billion in assets under management. In addition, he served as SVP of Strategy at Tennessee Oncology, as chairman and CEO of M2S Inc., and as a partner at the investment banking firms of Oppenheimer & Co. and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He has run major operations for Japanese investors in North America, and offers investment and operating experience in South America.
Chapman is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and holds a Lean/Six Sigma Black Belt from the Thayer School of Engineering.
“We are honored to have Wes serve on our advisory board, and we look forward to his valuable strategic advice as we continue to grow our Healthcare practice,” remarked Skyway CEO Russ Hunt.
