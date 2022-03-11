Nashville-based companies The North American Guitar and Carter Vintage Guitars have announced a merger.
According to a release, Carter Vintage Guitars will become part of The North American Guitar, though the release does not describe the deal as TNAG having acquired CVG.
Financial terms are not being disclosed.
CVG co-founders Walter Carter and Christie Carter will continue to oversee the business, which is located at 625 Eighth Ave. S.
The release notes TNAG’s expertise in luthier-built instruments and the premium guitar market combined with CVG’s extensive vintage inventory and visibility will yield “an unprecedented online and in-store guitar-buying experience for discerning musicians.”
“It’s a strategic decision as we are not only bringing together two of the most respected guitar brands but two that are inherently complementary,” TNAG CEO Ben Montague said in the release.
Montague founded The North American Guitar in 2010 in London with his father Robert Montague. In 2019, TNAG acquired longstanding Nashville music store Cotten Music Centre. As part of the 2019 acquisition, TNAG relocated to Nashville.
“TNAG has set the standard for the modern guitar business in providing buyers with a friendly, personal online experience,” Christie Carter said. “We’ve always aimed to be Nashville’s friendliest guitar store, and TNAG will help us take that to the next level.”
In addition to guitars, Carter Vintage Guitars offers multiple other fretted instruments, including banjos, ukeles, basses and mandolins.
Vaco earns national honor
Brentwood-based personnel company Vaco has been named one of 2022’s “Best Staffing Firms to Work For” among staffing firms with more than 500 employees.
According to a release, the awards are presented annually by Staffing Industry Analysts.
Vaco was the only Nashville-area company to be recognized.
About 300 firms participated in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Omaha-based Quantum Workplace.
“Our people have always been the cornerstone of our success and empowering them to use their unique talents to create customized talent solutions for our clients is one of our highest priorities,” Brian Waller, CEO and co-founder of Vaco, said in the release. “We’re honored to stand next to the best of the best in our industry.”
Nashville Apartment Locators, Belmont partner
Nashville Apartment Locators and Belmont University have partnered to ensure students who choose to live off-campus can find housing options near campus and under budget.
As part of the partnership, Maddie Bounds, NAL student housing specialist, will work with the Belmont University Office of Residence Life, according to a release.
More than 70 Belmont students have contacted NAL for their apartment locating service.
“When students find out they need to live off-campus, it can be very overwhelming for them,” Bounds said in the release. “It’s gratifying to relieve some of that stress by finding them the perfect housing based on their needs and allowing them to focus on school rather than worrying about where they call home.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
