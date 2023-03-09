Nashville-based managed IT and print services company Novatech Inc. has acquired Chattanooga-based ACT Business Machines.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The transaction follows Novatech’s having paid an undisclosed sum for Atlantic Business Systems of Melbourne, Florida in July. (read here).
Founded by Leon Davis in 1962, then acquired by his son Kent Davis in 1988, ACT Business Machines is home to eight employees. The company specializes in managed print, copiers/printers, IT services and cloud technologies.
ACT Business Machines will continue to operate under that name before eventually transitioning to the Novatech moniker.
"The team at ACT Business Machines is truly second to none," Dan Cooper, Novatech CEO, said in the release. "This merger brings together two great companies, creating a true technology powerhouse and managed service provider for the Chattanooga marketplace.”
Novatech was founded in 1998 and is a portfolio company of Coral Gables, Florida-based Trivest Partners. Founded in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 350 transactions valued at a collective approximately $7 billion.
