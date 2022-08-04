Nashville-based American Rebel Holdings has completed an acquisition of Utah-based Champion Safe Company.
According to a release, the transaction was valued at approximately $9.9 million and is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues. Champion manufacturers gun safes.
"We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Champion,” American Rebel CEO Andy Ross said in the release. "We’ve added a terrific company with an amazing product line. The combined companies will be a leading player in the safe industry, and American Rebel takes a large step in becoming America’s lifestyle brand. Champion’s solid background of orders means it will begin contributing on day one, and with Champion’s reputation in the industry, we look forward to adding more dealer accounts over time.”
EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as the financial adviser to American Rebel, which also manufactures safes.
Environmental firm acquired
Montrose Environmental Group Inc. of Little Rock has acquired Nashville-based TriAD Environmental Consultants Inc.
TriAD founders and principals Nancy Sullivan, Mark Hobbs and Dwight Hinch will join Montrose’s assessment, permitting and response group. The company was founded in 1996.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
“We are proud to attract one of the top environmental consulting firms in Nashville to our growing platform, which will help strengthen our AP&R segment,” said Joshua LeMaire, COO of Montrose. “TriAD adds strong private and public relationships to Montrose’s current portfolio and will allow us to continue to expand our integration of environmental consulting services nationwide. Nancy, Mark and Dwight are exceptional and have built a first-rate team over the last 25 years. We’re honored to add such an esteemed group of environmental consulting leaders and professionals to our team.”
Leap Partners acquires Birmingham company
Nashville-based Leap Partners has completed four acquisitions in the past four months, most recently announcing the acquisition of Birmingham-based Drain Werks, a plumbing company.
"I am proud of what we have built in Drain Werks,” Drain Werks owner Marcus Williams said in a release. “However, I knew we needed some help to take the company into our next phase of expansion. … I am excited about the new growth opportunities for all of our employees and customers now that we have Leap Partners' support."
Leap Partners works with small- and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies in the Southeast. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In