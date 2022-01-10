Nashville-based Endeavor Business Media has announced the acquisition of a new title and the appointment of a president.
June Griffin was promoted to president, effective immediately, according to a release. She joined Endeavor as chief marketing officer in 2019, when the company acquired PennWell Corp., where she had worked for seven years.
Endeavor also announced the acquisition of ISE, including ISE Magazine and ISE Expo, focused on the telecom industry. ISE’s next in-person event is scheduled for August in Denver.
Endeavor was founded by local business executive Chris Ferrell in 2017. Previously he was the CEO of SouthComm Communications, which owned the Post and several other local publications. According to a release, Endeavor now has more than 550 employees and “is one of the largest B2B media companies in the U.S.”
"Promoting June to president really reflects the work she is already doing for Endeavor,” Ferrell said in the release. “June has been instrumental in driving the growth of our company as we have integrated 11 companies (and counting) into our business in four short years. June took disparate sales and marketing teams and forged processes that reflected the high standards we set for Endeavor. June has proven the ability to not only navigate the business through difficult market conditions, but also to chart the future direction of the company for long-term success. Her efficient management of key business units and her focus on excellence really sets the culture for our business as a whole.”
