Franklin-based fuel software platform Titan Cloud announced that Charlesbank Capital Partners now has a majority investment in the company. Charlesbank holds offices in both New York City and Boston.
With the money from the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, Titan looks to expand its business both organically and through mergers and acquisitions, according to a press release. The company acquired at least two other companies in 2021, including an underground storage tank monitoring company out of Philadelphia and Australian firm Environmental Monitoring Solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In