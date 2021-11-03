Nashville-based commercial and residential property management firms Clearbrook Realty and Browning-Gordon & Co. have merged.
According to a release, the combined company will be home to 22 employees and operate as two divisions, both led by Ernest Johnson as president. The commercial division will continue to operate as Clearbrook Realty, with the residential division to do business as “Browning-Gordon, a Clearbrook company.”
Browning-Gordon & Co., led for more than 35 years by president Beverly Browning, specializes in the leasing and management of single-family residential properties throughout the Nashville metropolitan area. Browning will join Clearbrook Realty as executive vice president of residential services. In addition, all Browning-Gordon & Co. employees will join Clearbrook Realty.
Clearbrook Realty manages a portfolio of commercial, industrial and residential buildings in Davidson County in excess of 1 million square feet collectively.
“I have known Beverly my entire adult life and have watched with admiration as she built a property management business with a peerless reputation for outstanding service,” Mike Shmerling, Clearbrook Realty chairman, said in the release. “The merging of our organizations will build on our existing capabilities in the commercial space at Clearbrook Realty while enhancing our team, our reach and our expertise.”
Browning called the combining of the two companies “the right decision for our owners, tenants, employees and vendors.”
