Nashville-based private equity firm LFM Capital has invested in Rainier Industries, a tent and shelter manufacturer headquartered in Tukwila, Washington.
LFM Capital, founded in 2014 and focused on mid-market manufacturers, did not disclose terms of the investment in a release. Rainier was founded in the 19th century when it was established to produce tents for prospectors traveling north during the Alaskan Gold Rush.
In addition to its Washington headquarters, the company now has a second manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Between the two locations, Rainier numbers about 250 employees.
As part of the deal, Chris Inverso has been promoted from general manager to CEO, succeeding Scott Campbell, whose family has led the company for five decades.
“Rainier has a tremendous track record of success, and we are excited to build on that legacy. Rainier’s products are differentiated in the marketplace and serve a wide variety of attractive end markets,” LFM Managing Director Chris Lin said in a release. “We look forward to partnering with Chris Inverso and the incredible team at Rainier to leverage that solid foundation to drive growth and operational excellence.”
According to the release, LFM targets lead or control investments in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million. The firm was founded by Steve Cook, who was a top local executive with Dell before becoming an investor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.