Australian defense contractor NIOA has acquired locally based gun manufacturer Barrett Firearms.
According to a release, Barrett will continue to operate under its own name with its Murfreesboro plant seeing no immediate operational changes. “It is expected” that manufacturing in Murfreesboro will be expanded following the deal, the release noted.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
As part of the transaction, Barrett President Sam Shallenberger has been promoted to CEO, and COO Bryan James has been named president. Founder Ronnie Barrett and Chris Barrett will serve as executive advisers to Barrett and NIOA.
“It’s reassuring to know Barrett will be in good hands with a family-owned company that is focused on manufacturing and delivering world-class firearms and munitions to a global network,” Ronnie Barrett said.
The acquisition marks NIOA’s first full foray into the American market, though the company has worked with American companies including Barrett, Northrup Grumman and General Dynamics for years.
NIOA manufactures munitions for Abrams tanks and supplies weapons and ammunition to Australian and New Zealand military forces, law enforcement agencies and consumers.
Barrett was founded more than 40 years ago and sells long-range, large-caliber rifles to the U.S. military and other customers.