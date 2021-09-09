Nashville-based convenience retailers Tri Star Energy has acquired Abbeville, Alabama-based Herndon Oil Corp. and its convenience retail brand Southern Traders.
The purchase price and terms were not disclosed in a release.
The acquisition includes 13 Southern Traders convenience stores and the Shell-branded fuel distribution business of Herndon Oil Co.
Corner Capital advised Herndon Oil in the acquisition.
The deal follows Tri Star Energy having acquired Springfield, Tennessee-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand Sudden Service for an undisclosed sum in July 2020 (read here).
“Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours,” Steve Hostetter, Tri Star Energy CEO, said in the release. “They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate. Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future.”
Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states. The company also owns coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. Tri Star Energy is home to more than 1,500 employees.
