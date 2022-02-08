Nashville-based Volunteer Rebar has been sold to a Texas peer company for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, Houston-based Fabco (stylized as “FABco”) now owns the local construction products provider, which focuses on rebar fabrication.
Fabco bills itself as a provider of concrete construction materials and supplies, including engineered steel rebar.
Volunteer Rebar President J.R. Sims seemingly will remain with the company, which operates on the East Bank at 110 N. 1st St.
Fabco CEO Martin Paul said Nashville is experiencing “remarkable growth,” thus partly driving the acquisition.
“Volunteer Rebar’s reputation for excellence and strong presence there will drive our momentum — while giving FABco greater coverage for our large, nationwide customer base,” Paul said in the release.
Part of a portfolio of companies of Tulsa-based Argonaut Private Equity, Fabco began operations in 2010 and serves customers from production facilities and technical resource centers located, in addition to Texas and Tennessee, in Utah and Colorado.
