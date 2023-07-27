Nashville tech firm DevDigital — launched as a web development company in 2008 and now billed as a “digital transformation consultancy” — has been acquired by Blattner Tech, also of Nashville.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
According to a release, DevDigital founder and CEO Peter Marcum will depart and focus on his work with Kernel Equity. DevDigital CFO Debby Sapp is staying on as senior director of finance at Blattner.
"This collaboration will empower us to create even more innovative and impactful solutions, combining our software development proficiency with Blattner Technologies' advanced data analytics and AI capabilities,” Marcum said in the release.
Blattner is led by CEO Russ Blattner, who called the deal “a significant milestone.”
According to Crunchbase, Blattner began raising money in 2017 and making acquisitions in 2022. Those deals included the acquisition of OtherLeft, another company with ties to Marcum. Also in 2022 and according to Crunchbase, Blattner raised $14.5 million in a Series A funding round.
Blattner’s work includes “predictive transformation services,” including data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning services, according to the release.
