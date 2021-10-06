La Vergne-based manufacturer JPW Industries has acquired Axiom Tool Group of Westerville, Ohio for an undisclosed sum.
JPW, founded in 1958, designs, manufacturers and distributed metalworking and woodworking equipment and owns the brands JET, Baileigh, Wilton, Powermatic, Promac and Edwards. It is itself a portfolio company of Gamut Capital Management.
Axiom, founded in 2014, markets, designs and distributed computer numerical control machines and accessories. Operations for the company will remain in Ohio.
Axiom founder Todd Damon will remain with the company post-acquisition “to support the growth and expansion of the Axiom brand,” according to a release.
“Axiom is a natural fit into the JPW family of brands, and we look forward to providing our customers with even greater access to the depth and breadth of high-quality CNC equipment,” JPW CEO Scott Leichtling said in the release. “Axiom’s leading position in the growing CNC market perfectly complements JPW’s platform capabilities. We are eager to welcome the team, support the growth of the Axiom brand and to leverage JPW’s supply chain and customer service capabilities to improve the overall value proposition to our collective customer base. At the core of this collaboration is JPW’s desire to address a growing need among young, talented makers for machinery that leverages technology to improve accuracy, efficiency, and safety.”
