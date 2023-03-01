Global titan Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Nashville-based insurance agency Anderson Benson for an undisclosed sum.

According to a release, the publicly traded Gallagher (sometimes stylized as "AJG") provides insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services in approximately 130 countries. Based near Chicago and founded in 1927, the firm is recognized as one of the world’s largest insurance brokers based on various metrics, including revenues, number of employees and number of offices.

George Anderson

