Global titan Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Nashville-based insurance agency Anderson Benson for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, the publicly traded Gallagher (sometimes stylized as "AJG") provides insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services in approximately 130 countries. Based near Chicago and founded in 1927, the firm is recognized as one of the world’s largest insurance brokers based on various metrics, including revenues, number of employees and number of offices.
With the acquisition, Anderson Benson leaders George Anderson, Reno Benson, Brent Daughrity, Steve Buzzell and Will Wright will remain in their current 3322 West End Ave. office under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations. Anderson Benson now operates as AJG.
Founded in 2012, Anderson Benson billed itself as a retail insurance broker and risk management firm with an entertainment sector focus. It also specializes in hospitality, construction and transportation clients. The company garnered headlines in 2016 when it announced it would expand its music entertainment insurance practice with a division focused on festivals and artists in the electronic dance music, hip-hop, pop and rock genres (read here).
"Anderson Benson's entertainment market expertise offers us significant opportunities for growth," J. Patrick Gallagher Jr., AJG chairman, president and CEO, said in the release. "I am delighted to welcome George, Reno, Brent, Steve, Will and their associates to Gallagher."
