Geodis officials have announced the global supply chain company has acquired South Florida-based Southern Companies.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Southern Companies runs operating terminals serving seven ports: Port of Miami, Port of Everglades, Port of Houston, Port of Jacksonville, Port of Tampa, Port of Savannah and Port of Charleston. Home to about 70 employees, according to its website, the company is based in Medley near Miami and operates offices in Jacksonville, Tampa, Savannah, Charleston, Knoxville and Houston.
Southern Companies was founded in 1965 and is led by owner and Chief Operating Officer Jorge Mora. A family-owned business that provides import and export services, including warehousing and trucking, the company has moved more than 1 million containers during its years 58 years of operations.
The release does not note if Southern Companies will retain its name.
The acquisition follows Geodis (stylized as “GEODIS”) having acquired Columbus, Ohio-based Need It Now Delivers in August 2022 (read here).
“Southern Companies has been a leader in drayage services, from warehousing to trucking, for nearly six decades and operates in ports that are critical to our clients,” Mike Honious, Geodis in Americas president and CEO, said in the release. “From their people and culture to their expertise and capabilities, Southern Companies is an ideal fit for Geodis and aligns perfectly with our Americas growth strategy.”
The North American office of Geodis is based in Brentwood, with the parent company headquartered in France. Geodis operates more than 150 warehouse facilities, with approximately 50 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S. The company is home to more than 17,000 employees across North America.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.
