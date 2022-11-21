Michigan-based UHY, which offers 29 offices around the country, is expanding to the Nashville area via the acquisition of Franklin accounting firm PHB CPAs.
Michigan-based UHY, which offers 29 offices around the country, is expanding to the Nashville area via the acquisition of Franklin accounting firm PHB CPAs.
The deal, terms for which are not being disclosed, is effective Dec. 1.
Four PHB team members are joining UHY as partners. PHB has 38 employees in total.
According to a release, UHY is the 29th-largest accounting firm in the United States with more than 1,500 employees. The firm has announced several mergers this year and is planning others in the coming months.
“We are very excited to join UHY,” said Sarah Hardee, PHB president and managing partner. “Our firm has enjoyed significant growth over the years thanks to our talented team and wonderful clients. There is great chemistry between the two firms and a strong alignment and vision for the future.”
