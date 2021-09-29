Local business executive Stewart Rawley has announced the formation of The Vineyard Group, a consulting firm that does research and other work for mid-market private equity firms.
Rawley said he has been working on the new company for about a year and launched it earlier this month.
Rawley left The Lee Company, the HVAC company formerly overseen by Gov. Bill Lee, in 2020. He was vice president for people and culture and senior director of human resources at The Lee Company. Previously, he was vice president at Omni Resource.
For now, Rawley, as managing partner and CEO, is the lone full-time employee of The Vineyard Group, though contract employees are assisting, he said. The company has a board but he declined to name the directors.
The Vineyard Group’s work with private equity firms is not limited to the Nashville area, and Rawley said the group has already secured clients around the country. The goal is to help investors accelerate the evaluation of targets, including by providing data and other research in advance of the normal due diligence process. The company analyzes business strategy, implementation, financial governance and culture at potential targets, according to a release.
Vineyard advisers will also work with firms post-acquisition on strategy and growth plans.
“Our goal is to help PE accelerate target vetting and provide a consistent framework for evaluation,” Rawley said. “We have high confidence our tools, process and advisors produce uncommon value and reduced costs for institutional investors.”
