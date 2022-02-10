Freight brokerage England Logistics is establishing a Nashville office, with an expected opening date of Feb. 14.
The company, based in Salt Lake City, is currently advertising two job openings in the new Nashville office.
England Logistics was listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies in 2021. The new office will, according to a release, help England Logistics “accommodate rapid growth and leverage the area’s talent pool.”
The release notes that the company “offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry, and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management.”
"The decision to open a Nashville location falls right in line with our roadmap for future growth," England Logistics President Jason Beardall said in the release. "The area is rich with diverse talent allowing us to efficiently service our growing client base and expand our nationwide footprint. We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the amount of support our clients receive, and this opportunity aligns with that goal."
