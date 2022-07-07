Local boutique law firm Klein Solomon Mills has announced the addition of Rita Roberts-Turner as a member.
Roberts-Turner is currently chief administrative officer at WeGo Public Transit. Prior roles have included chief of staff to then-Mayor Karl Dean, chief of staff for Vanderbilt University’s office of general counsel, director of Metro Human Resources, assistant Metro attorney and assistant public defender.
Roberts-Turner will transition into the role in August and focus on employment law and government services, in addition to work with churches and other religious and nonprofit organizations. When working with WeGo, she led legal work and community engagement for the North Nashville Neighborhood Transit Center.
Roberts-Turner earned a bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and a law degree from Temple University.
“We are thrilled to add Rita,” firm founder Kevin Klein said. “She is a first-rate lawyer, but more importantly, a first-rate person. Her executive leadership experience, coupled with superior advocacy skills, will make her a major asset in high-stakes employment and business matters. Her leadership experience with nonprofit organizations, including religious institutions, makes her a respected resource for risk management and governance strategies.”
Klein Solomon Mills was founded in 2012, and its named partners include former Metro Legal Director Saul Solomon and Michael Mills.
