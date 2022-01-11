William “Jay” Harbison II, Erik Lybeck and Mozianio “Trey” Reliford III have been elected partners at law firm Neal & Harwell.
Harbison joined the firm in 2015 after graduating from University of Tennessee College of Law and clerking on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. His practice is focused on business and civil litigation.
Lybeck attended Vanderbilt Law School and joined Neal & Harwell in 2016. His practice includes business torts, eminent domain, governmental liability, entertainment litigation and white-collar criminal work.
Reliford joined the firm in 2019. Previously, he attended Stanford Law School, worked as an associate at a firm in New York and clerked for the chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court. He is an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt Law School and serves on the boards of Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands and Conexión Américas.
“We celebrate what each of these attorneys have accomplished in their careers, including service to our clients, the community and our firm,” Neal & Harwell chief administrator Ron Harris said in a release. “We look forward to their continued dedication and contributions to the success and growth of Neal & Harwell.”
