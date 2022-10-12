Joycelyn Stevenson is stepping down as executive director of the Tennessee Bar Association to return to law firm Littler Mendelson.
Stevenson moved from Littler to the TBA in 2017 and will return as office managing shareholder.
The TBA will begin a search process for a new director immediately, according to an email sent by TBA President Tasha Blakney to members.
"I know I speak for the Board of Governors, the staff and the entire TBA membership when I say that Joycelyn has been the very director we needed at the time we needed her most,” Blakney wrote. “During her five-year tenure, she ushered us through dynamic and unprecedented times — from the reinvigoration of staff and member engagement, to the navigation of a global pandemic, to the sale of our building.”
Former Judge Monte Watkins has joined Neal & Harwell as of counsel.
Watkins was first appointed to the bench in 2003, serving as judge for Division V of the 20th Judicial District (Davidson County) Criminal Court. He previously worked in private practice on criminal defense, probate law and real estate.
“We are excited that Judge Watkins has decided to join the Neal & Harwell team,” firm Chief Administrator Ronald Harris said. “Our entire community has been fortunate to have him serve as a criminal court judge for several years. We have always admired the wisdom of his judgments as well as the respect and fairness that he showed all sides during his time on the bench. We look forward to working with him and believe his knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our firm and its clients.”
Khadija Babb beat Watkins in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
