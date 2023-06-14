The Tennessee Bar Association has named Vanderbilt University attorney Sheree Wright its next executive director.
Wright has worked at Vanderbilt, where she is senior associate general counsel, for more than 30 years. She earned undergraduate and law degrees from the school.
The new executive director succeeds Joycelyn Stevenson, who stepped down last year to lead the local office of Littler Mendelson.
“We are extremely excited to have Sheree join the Tennessee Bar Association as our new executive director,” TBA President Tasha Blakney said in a release. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a knowledge of the law as well as a genuine commitment to the Bar and the community. She is from Tennessee, was educated in Tennessee, has practiced law here, and has proven herself to be a well-respected leader. We know she will bring her considerable talents to the leadership of our association and will prove to be an incredible asset.”