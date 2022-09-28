Butler Snow has tapped state attorney Katherine Barnes to join its Nashville office.
Barnes has joined the firm’s regulatory and government relations practice group as a member. She spent the past seven years working on litigation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, including enforcement, permit appeals and regulatory matters.
According to a release, Barnes led policymaking and research in several areas of environmental law and advised TDEC leadership. She attended The University of the South and Vermont Law School.
“Katherine’s varied experience makes her an excellent addition to Butler Snow,” firm chair Christopher Maddux said in the release. “Her acumen and perspectives will be of great value to our clients and practice group.”