The Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the Nashville-based Christian denomination related to alleged sexual abuse.
The organization said the investigation “will include multiple SBC entities” and that the SBC will “fully and completely cooperate.”
“While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future,” SBC leaders said in a release. “Our commitment to cooperate with the Department of Justice is born from our demonstrated commitment to transparently address the scourge of sexual abuse.”
A third-party report released in May alleged that SBC leaders downplayed and ignored sexual abuse within its churches for decades.
The Southern Baptist Convention is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States, Religion News Service reported.
