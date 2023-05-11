Nashville-based solar company Silicon Ranch and its contractors must pay $135.5 million to a Georgia family, a federal jury ruled earlier this month.
The Associated Press reports that the couple lived near a Silicon Ranch project south of Columbus, Ga. At the site, according to the report, Silicon Ranch’s contractor cleared 1,000 acres of woods and farmland near the family’s home without taking steps to prevent erosion.
“The result was what one would expect — when it rained, pollution poured downhill and downstream onto the neighbors’ property, inundating wetlands with silt and sediment, and turning a 21-acre trophy fishing lake into a mud hole,” said James Butler, attorney for the plaintiffs.
Silicon Ranch, co-founded by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, has developed solar facilities throughout the country and in recent years has emerged as one of the rare Nashville-based, non-health care startups to reach a $1 billion valuation.
The jury determined that Silicon Ranch and its contractor must pay $10.5 million in compensatory damages and $125 million in punitive damages, with Silicon Ranch responsible for $25 million of the latter.
In a statement to the AP, Silicon Ranch said it would appeal the verdict.
“As the long-term owner of this facility, Silicon Ranch remains committed to the continued success of Stewart County and the surrounding region,” the company said. “While we sincerely regret the unintentional damage to our neighbor’s property, Silicon Ranch does not believe the verdict in this trial is supported by the facts in this case.”