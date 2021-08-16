A group of researchers, led by Kristen Jennings Black, a professor in the University of Tennessee Chattanooga psychology department, recently surveyed more than 200 Tennessee attorneys about work-life balance, burnout and stress at work.
We spoke to Black about what she found.
How did women and men lawyers experience stress and burnout differently?
In our sample of attorneys, men and women reported similar levels of different types of stressors (like stress from interruptions, workload and work-family conflict). In other words, the number of stressful events they encountered was fairly similar. What was different was a lot of responses that are commonly linked to stress. Women reported slightly more feelings of stigma around not being able to handle stress. Women also tended to report more psychological and physical health symptoms and more symptoms of burnout than men. A finding that may help us understand why women experience similar amounts of stressful events, but more negative health outcomes, is that women also tended to report lower levels of recovery outside of work than men. Recovery was measured with items asking about whether participants take time to mentally detach from work in the evenings, take time to relax, or take time to engage in an activity or hobby that gives them a sense of mastery. Women also tended to feel slightly higher levels of guilt for taking time for relaxation. Many of these differences between men and women were small (and many were not statistically significant), but the trends do seem to be consistent that women are reporting more health effects that could be tied to stress and less time recovering in their time away from work.
Can you explain the differences between stress as achievement, stress-related social comparisons and stress-related impression management, and how Tennessee attorneys experienced the three?
These three measures were designed to together get at the idea of stress as a “badge of honor.” Stress as achievement involves feeling that stress is just a necessary part of success. People that feel this way would agree that you essentially must endure stress as part of being successful. Stress-related social comparisons involves being in tune with the stress of others to make sure you are “keeping up.” We are probably all guilty of this at some point in our careers, where we wonder if we are “stressed enough.” Similarly, stress-related impression management is an outward expression of being stressed. This involves making sure others know we are stressed, whether that is giving them a rundown of our busy schedule or getting into an “I’m more stressed than you are” battle with a colleague. Unsurprisingly, Tennessee attorneys did tend to endorse moderate to high levels of viewing stress as achievement. However, responses to stress-related comparisons and stress-related impression management were fairly varied. The average response was relatively low on these types of items.
What were the most and least common causes of stress?
The most common cause of stress by far was work load. In some of our open-ended questions “billable hours” came up time and time again. Most attorneys have too much to do. Some other fairly common sources of stress reported were interruption-related stress and conflict between work and non-work roles. It was fairly uncommon that attorneys experienced interpersonal conflict at work, though our open-ended remarks highlighted that when conflict did occur at work, it was extremely stressful.
How did Tennessee attorneys feel about relaxation and taking time off work?
Both in the survey questions and open-ended questions, it was clear that a lot of attorneys have a hard time getting enough (or high quality) time away from work. On average, attorneys in this sample tended to have a hard time mentally disconnecting from work during their non-work time. Many also reported feeling guilty for taking time to relax. Digging into the open-response questions more, there were a few reasons that recovery was difficult. Some attorneys found that their workload was just too high and they felt they couldn’t afford to take good breaks. For others, it was the connection to technology (e.g., emails) that made it very difficult to disconnect.
Did different types of lawyers (either in different settings or different practice areas) experience stress and burnout differently?
We did see a few differences based on the work setting. We didn’t want to read too much into these results because we had much larger representation of certain groups of attorneys (e.g., litigation, multi-partner firms). Since we have more representation from certain groups than others, it is hard to say if we have a good, reliable estimate of differences between these groups. What we can say is that there are likely some differences in stress and burnout based on the type of setting you work in. For instance, we saw that solo-practitioners experience less stress-related stigma and slightly less burnout and health concerns than those who work in corporate or multi-partner settings. However, solo practitioners did still have a hard time experiencing recovery outside of work.
Did anything from the survey surprise you?
I went into this study knowing that the legal profession has a reputation for stress and burnout. So many of my findings that stress was present, and even that stress was viewed as part of being successful, were not all that surprising. It is easy to presume that individuals in these types of high-stress and achievement driven careers are tempted to sacrifice their health at times in order to keep up with work demands, but this did not seem to be the case. Attorneys in this sample really did care about their health and well-being, even when it was difficult to prioritize it because of their workload. One question asked attorneys how stress affects them and how important it was to manage their stress. Nearly every attorney acknowledged the effects that stress has on their ability to focus, feel good, and work well. That “work well” piece is so important because it reminds us that when we try to work when stress has taken its toll, we are prone to errors and generally poor quality work. I was encouraged to hear about many strategies that attorneys are implementing to try to balance their work and non-work demands and to protect their personal health. I hope that this study can lead to more intentional efforts for attorneys, and the organizations that employ attorneys, to provide the resources needed for attorneys to have a health and fulfilling life in and outside of work!
