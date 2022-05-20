Litigator Trey Reliford has joined Polsinelli’s Nashville office as a partner.
Previously, Reliford was a partner at Neal & Harwell, which he joined as an associate in 2019 and where he was named a partner at the start of this year. He has also worked as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt School of Law.
Reliford attended the University of the South and Stanford Law School. He previously practiced in New York City and clerked for Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Bivins.
Polsinelli, based in Kansas City, is among the country’s largest law firms. It opened a Nashville office in 2015.
According to a release, Reliford’s addition will expand the firm’s white collar capabilities and experience in entertainment law.
“Trey is a great addition to our growing team in the Nashville office,” local managing partner John Peterson said in the release. “I know he will thrive in our culture, and he brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the practice and the firm.”
