Law firm Polsinelli has added Timothy Browne as a shareholder in its Nashville office.

Browne joins Polsinelli from Bass, Berry & Sims, where he had been a member since 2017. Previously, he spent more than a decade as a legal and business affairs vice president at the National Basketball Association.

