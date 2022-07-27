Law firm Polsinelli has added Timothy Browne as a shareholder in its Nashville office.
Browne joins Polsinelli from Bass, Berry & Sims, where he had been a member since 2017. Previously, he spent more than a decade as a legal and business affairs vice president at the National Basketball Association.
During his career, Browne has worked on media rights deals, sports franchise acquisitions and venue agreements. Most recently, according to a release, he advised the Nashville Soccer Club in its stadium naming rights negotiations.
“Tim brings his breadth of hands-on experience in the sports and media industry to add immediate value to our existing clients as well as expand the breadth of legal services that an Am Law 100 law firm can provide to his current client base,” Kevin Sweeney, Polsinelli sports industry group chair, said in the release. “His ability to provide strategic, business-minded solutions to legal issues will benefit clients in the rapidly changing landscape of collegiate and professional sports.”
Browne attended Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center and practiced with Skadden Arps before joining the NBA.
