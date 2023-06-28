Nashville-based logistics and trucking company Yellow Corp. is suing the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for $137.3 million, according to a release.
In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, Yellow alleges the defendants breached their binding union contract with Yellow — causing more than $137 million in damages — by unjustifiably blocking, for more than eight months, Yellow’s restructuring plan to modernize its business. The company sought to update its operations model (via One Yellow) in an effort to compete, it claims, against non-union carriers that “dominate” the less than truckload (LTL) business today.
Yellow contends in the suit that, without the modernization, it likely will not survive, 30,000 jobs will be lost (including 22,000 union jobs) and its shareholders, including the federal government, which owns 30.1 percent of Yellow stock, will be “severely damaged.”
The complaint also alleges that Sean O’Brien, IBT general president, has prevented Yellow from meeting with IBT leadership.
In its own release, IBT denies the allegations and describes the lawsuit as “frivolous.” The union contends the suit is a “blatant attempt to undermine the rights of workers and discredit the Teamsters.
“Yellow Corp.’s claims of breach of contract by the Teamsters are unfounded and without merit,” O’Brien said. “After decades of gross mismanagement, Yellow blew through a $700 million bailout from the federal government, and now it wants workers to foot the bill. For a company that loves to cry poor, Yellow’s executives seem to have no problem paying a team of high-priced lawyers to wage a public relations battle — all in a failed attempt to mask their incompetence.”
Yellow is represented by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. The IBT release does not note the union’s legal team.
Yellow, which moved many of its high-ranking officials to Nashville in 2022 (read here) and maintains a major presence in previous headquarters Overland Park, Kan., bills itself as the nation’s third largest LTL carrier and fifth largest transportation company, with hundreds of thousands of customers. The company generated about $4.9 billion in revenue in 2022.
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million members in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Leadership Middle Tennessee sees nine locals in latest class
Leadership Middle Tennessee has recognized the Class of 2023, with nine of its 41 members working in Davidson County.
Leadership Middle Tennessee is a regional leadership program founded to engage community and business leaders in the 10-county region of Middle Tennessee. The program starts with a series of 10 monthly day-and-a-half issues-focused sessions designed to give participants a greater understanding of the issues in the region.
Participating counties are Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
The nine new nine Leadership Middle Tennessee members from Davidson County are as follows:
• Sydney Ball, NFP, Executive Benefits
• Ben Gramling, S&ME, Inc.
• Monchiére Holmes-Jones, MOJO MKTG + PR
• Karen Johnson, Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Office
• Abe Mbow, Trade on Demand Inc.
• Jorge Moscoso Jr., AMSURG
• Karen Simo, TN Dept. of Environment & Conservation
• Lisa Spencer, WSMV News4
• Bridget Winstead, Vanderbilt Health
Cumberland University names Hatcher board chair
The Cumberland University Board of Trust has named Sam Hatcher its chairman.
According to a release, Hatcher replaces W.P. Bone III. The move follows Bone’s having served three terms as CU board chair since 2017.
Hatcher graduated from Cumberland University in 1973 before pursuing a career as a journalist for the Lebanon Democrat and MainStreet Media. He has served as a Cumberland University trustee since 1980.
Hatcher, who served in the Tennessee National Guard for more than 35 years, is a director and serves as treasurer of the Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority. He serves or has served on the boards of Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Equal Chance for Education, Alive Hospice, The Community Foundation of Wilson County, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, and Lebanon’s University Medical Center Hospital (now Vanderbilt Wilson County).
Hatcher is also a former member of the faculties of Cumberland and Lipscomb universities.
“Our university has absolutely soared under the leadership of Chairman Bone and for this we are all so very grateful,” Hatcher said in the release. “Over the past six years we’ve seen new enrollment records, extraordinary academic achievements, many successes on the athletic fields, and so, so many other recorded accomplishments.”
Located in Lebanon, Cumberland University was founded 182 year ago and is led by President Paul Stumb.