Nashville-based logistics and trucking company Yellow Corp. is suing the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for $137.3 million, according to a release.

Yellow

In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, Yellow alleges the defendants breached their binding union contract with Yellow — causing more than $137 million in damages — by unjustifiably blocking, for more than eight months, Yellow’s restructuring plan to modernize its business. The company sought to update its operations model (via One Yellow) in an effort to compete, it claims, against non-union carriers that “dominate” the less than truckload (LTL) business today.  

Screen Shot 2023-06-27 at 3.05.48 PM.png

From left: Sam Hatcher and W.P. Bone III