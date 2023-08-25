Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that attorney Junaid Odubeko has been reappointed to a leadership role with the American Bar Association Litigation Section.

Junaid Odubeko

A partner in the firm’s Nashville office who represents clients in commercial, business and real estate litigation, Odubeko will continue for a second term as co-chair of the section's privacy and data security committee.

John Cerasuolo