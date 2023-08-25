Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that attorney Junaid Odubeko has been reappointed to a leadership role with the American Bar Association Litigation Section.
A partner in the firm’s Nashville office who represents clients in commercial, business and real estate litigation, Odubeko will continue for a second term as co-chair of the section's privacy and data security committee.
Previously, Odubeko served former Gov. Phil Bredesen as legal counsel and deputy legal counsel. He was the liaison to the Tennessee Attorney General and other state agencies.
From Memphis, Odubeko is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He received his law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.
Relatedly, Bradley partner Anne Marie Seibel, who is based in Birmingham, will serve as chair for the litigation section for the 2023-24 term.
Joining Odubeko as leaders in the litigation section for the term are partners Tiffany deGruy and Ethan Tidmore, both based in Birmingham, and Robert Emmett Poundstone IV, who is based in Montgomery.
The American Bar Association Litigation Section bills itself as an association for lawyers involved in litigation and trial practice.
“The leadership demonstrated by our attorneys throughout one of the largest ABA sections is a testament to the high level of initiative we have at our firm,” Jonathan Skeeters, Bradley chairman and managing partner who practices via the Nashville office, said in the release. “We are incredibly proud of these professionals for dedicating their time and skills to one of the most prestigious organizations in the legal industry.”
Founded in Birmingham, Bradley provides legal counsel for corporate and individual clients. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C., the firm has more than 600 lawyers collectively.
Leap Partners acquires Kentucky peer
Nashville HVAC company Leap Partners has announced the acquisition of Semones Heating & Air in Versailles, Ky.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Company CEO Phillip Semones and his employees are now working with Engineered Heating & Air, an existing Leap Partners branch located in Lexington, Ky., and with 27 years of operations.
"We are extremely fortunate to have Semones join our family," John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO, said in the release. "Phillip and his team have built an amazing company that does a great job serving their community, and we can't wait to help and learn from them."
Since beginning operations in late 2021, Leap Partners has grown to include 11 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies located in Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Leap Partners’ headquarters office is located in Midtown, with the company offering a support operations location in Huntsville.
Colorado company acquires Case Restoration
Nashville fire and water restoration, demolition and roofing and general contracting company Case Restoration has been sold to a Colorado company.
Terms of the deal with First Onsite Property Restoration were not disclosed in a release.
Based in Greenwood Village, Colo., First Onsite provides disaster recovery and restoration services for commercial businesses. The company also has offices in Fort Worth and in Mississauga, Ontario. Led by CEO Jeff Johnson, First Onsite employs more than 2,700 individuals and operates from about 97 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
Case Restoration has been in business for more than 20 years.
"Case Restoration is excited to partner with the First Onsite team. With the added resources, expansive geographic presence, and the combination of our team of specialists we will continue to have great success working on properties in our region," Cason Hayes, who co-owns the company with his wife, Messina, said in the release.