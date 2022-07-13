The Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association has elected Mark Chalos as president for the 2022-23 term.
Chalos, the managing partner of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein’s Nashville office, replaces Tony Seaton of Johnson City, who served as president from 2021-22. Seaton now assumes the role of immediate past president, and Carey Acerra of Memphis advances to the office of president-elect.
Chalos represents consumers, businesses and municipalities in cases involving alleged fraud. Over the past 24 years in practice, Chalos has obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in jury verdicts, arbitration rulings and settlements for his clients.
“Mark will be a true asset to TTLA and the citizens of Tennessee,” Seaton said in a release. “As an experienced litigator, he fights on behalf of deserving individuals and will do a tremendous job leading the state’s top trial attorneys as president.”
Wold | HFR Design announces Sevier Building update finish
The Brentwood office of architectural and engineering firm Wold | HFR Design has announced the completion and opening of the newly restored and renovated John Sevier State Office Building.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and opened in 1940, the 330,000-square-foot, eight-story building houses the offices of the Tennessee attorney general and reporter.
According to a release, the main lobby, public corridors and building exterior were fully restored. Historic light fixtures were rewired to receive new LED lighting and the installation of modern sky lighting complementary to the original design. A conservator completed a study on the historic lobby ceiling motifs and murals painted by Dean Cornwell depicting scenes from Tennessee history. This ensured accurate repainting to closely replicate the original colors.
Bronze handrails, door hardware and wood trim were also removed, restored and reinstalled. In addition, the sixth floor was expanded by adding a conference room onto the roof. The renovation also included a “green” roof to provide staff with an outdoor area.
“As only the third state office building constructed in Tennessee, the John Sevier Building is a significant part of our architectural heritage,” Christi Branscom, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services, which oversees the state’s real property, said in the release. “We are pleased to have worked so well with our partners, Wold | HFR Design and Hardaway Construction, to complete a restoration that preserves the history and beauty of the building while also skillfully updating it to serve 21st century needs.”
Peter Heimbach, Wold | HFR director of special projects, oversaw the renovation project.
The building is located 500 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. in Nashville. In late November 2020, a fire damaged a corner of the building’s exterior following the renovation’s completion. The exterior has since been remediated and fully restored.
VKIS relocates to Clarksville from California
VK Integrated Systems has announced the company will invest $840,000 to relocate its manufacturing operations from Fullerton, California, to Clarksville.
According to a release, VKIS will create 34 jobs as the company completes construction on a new facility at 40 International Blvd. in the Corporate Business Park in Montgomery County.
Through the project, VKIS’ manufacturing sector will join the company’s headquarters and research and development operations, which were relocated to Tennessee in 2019.
VK Integrated Systems specializes in research and development as well as the manufacturing of hardware, software and supporting architecture for handheld weapons systems. The company has been manufacturing, assembling, programming, firing and delivering data from rifles with integrated systems since its founding in 2014.
In the last five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 40,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment, the release notes.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In