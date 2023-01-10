cochran.jpg

Ryan Cochran

Two partners from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, which recently announced a merger with national firm Holland & Knight, are moving to Epstein Becker Green.

EBG announced the additions of Ryan Cochran and Jeb Gerth as members on Monday. Cochran works on health care restructuring, while Gerth’s practice includes employee benefits and employment law.

