Two partners from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, which recently announced a merger with national firm Holland & Knight, are moving to Epstein Becker Green.
EBG announced the additions of Ryan Cochran and Jeb Gerth as members on Monday. Cochran works on health care restructuring, while Gerth’s practice includes employee benefits and employment law.
Cochran is a past leader of Waller’s finance and restructuring practice group, making partner at the firm in 2008. Gerth was named partner in 2012.
“The firm’s national platform allows us access to a strong network of skilled attorneys throughout the country while also providing us the ability to cultivate our existing client relationships and connections in Nashville,” Cochran said. “We are excited to reunite with former colleagues who have shared that their decision to join EBG has been fantastic.”
EBG, based in New York, turned to Waller when it first launched a Nashville office in 2017, bringing on Waller partner Richard Westling to lead the office. Last year, former Waller chair John Tishler came out of a brief retirement to join EBG’s Nashville office. Tishler said the two firms considered a merger when he was chair of Waller.
Dickinson Wright has announced the election of two new firm members, effective at the start of the year.
Frank Borger Gilligan and Tony Greer are the new Nashville office members.
Gilligan works with corporate, securities and M&A practice group on securities offerings, joint ventures and corporate governance. He is also a member of the firm’s cannabis practice group. Greer practices insurance regulatory law and previously worked with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
“Congratulations to this year’s class of new members on this well-deserved honor,” firm CEO Michael Hammer said. “Each attorney brings unique and valuable qualities, perspectives and skills that they have developed throughout their legal career. We are honored and proud of their accomplishments and thrilled that they are now members.”
The Detroit-based firm has 19 offices.
Maynard to merge with Nexsen Pruet
Maynard Cooper & Gale, a Birmingham-based firm with a Nashville office, is merging with Nexsen Pruet of Columbia, South Carolina.
The new firm will operate under the name Maynard Nexsen starting April 1. The combined firm will number more than 500 attorneys in 23 offices.
Maynard managing shareholder Jeff Grantham will be CEO and managing shareholder of the combined firm, while Nexsen chair Leighton Lord will be the combined firm’s president and chief strategy officer.
Maynard lists 17 attorneys in its Nashville office.