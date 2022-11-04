Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has added Leanna Weinstein as a partner in Nashville. She comes to the firm from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, where she was named partner at the start of last year.
Previously, she was an associate at a firm in Atlanta.
Weinstein’s practice is focused on private equity, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate matters, especially in the health care sector. She attended the University of Georgia for both law school and undergraduate studies.
“We are excited to grow our team with the addition of Leanna,” Nelson Mullins M&A leader Brian Galison said in a release. “She has played key roles in numerous transactions, and her experience will be a great asset to our clients.”
Bass brings on attorney from comptroller
Bass Berry & Sims has hired Betsy Knott as counsel in its Nashville office.
Previously, she was director of local government finance in the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. That office has promoted Sheila Reed to succeed her.
At Bass, Knott will focus on public finance and economic incentives, representing local governments and other governmental entities on financing transactions.
Knott was also previously executive secretary for the Tennessee State Board of Equalization and has worked for the attorneys general in Tennessee and Texas. She attended law school at Louisiana State University and earned an undergraduate degree from Tulane University.
Polsinelli taps local attorney as group co-chair
National firm Polsinelli has named Nashville attorney Kolin Holladay co-chair of the firm’s business department.
Holladay joined Polsinelli’s Nashville office in 2017, and he focuses on mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he was partner-in-charge of Adams and Reese’s Nashville office.
Holladay shares leadership of the practice group with Jane Arnold, a shareholder in the St. Louis office. The duo succeeds Frank Ross Jr.
"With Kolin’s appointment as business department co-chair, the firm solidifies its long-standing commitment to representation and geographic diversity at every level of the firm,” said Chase Simmons, chairman and CEO of Polsinelli. "Both incoming leaders are highly respected within our firm and the industries in which they practice, and they will make significant contributions toward our strategic priorities for the business department.”