nelson mullins peep.jpg

Geoffrey Vickers

Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough has named Geoffrey Vickers managing partner of its Nashville office, effective at the start of the year.

Vickers succeeds Larry Papel, who has led the Nashville office since its opened in 2012.

allison bass .jpg

Allison Wiseman Acker
Leah May Dennen Cropped.jpg

Leah May Dennen