Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough has named Geoffrey Vickers managing partner of its Nashville office, effective at the start of the year.
Vickers succeeds Larry Papel, who has led the Nashville office since its opened in 2012.
The new managing partner co-chairs Nelson Mullins’ technology, outsourcing, procurement and privacy practice group.
A decade after it launched, the local Nelson Mullins office now has more than 45 attorneys and staff.
“Our goal 10 years ago was to grow a Nashville office with sophisticated attorneys working across the Nelson Mullins platform in an integrated regional to national practice,” Papel said. “We’ve largely accomplished that goal, and I look forward to working with Geof and our Nashville team to build an even stronger office in this dynamic Nashville business environment. Geof brings fresh perspectives and leadership to the office. I look forward to seeing the office’s continued growth and development under his leadership.”
The firm has more than 1,000 attorneys in 31 offices.
Bass Berry elevates six to member
Bass, Berry & Sims has elected nine new members, including six in its Nashville main office.
The new Nashville members are Allison Wiseman Acker, Justin Brown, Krista Cooper, Nicholas Gaffney, Devon Holbrook and Brian Irving.
Acker attended Harvard Law School and is a litigator working on complex business litigation, including securities class actions, mergers and acquisitions and derivative suits. Brown works on health care regulatory issues who previously practiced with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and also attended Harvard Law School.
Cooper, who attended Vanderbilt University for undergraduate studies and law school, advises health care providers on transactional, regulators and operational matters. Gaffney’s practice includes estate planning and taxation.
Holbrook earned undergraduate, business and law degrees at the University of Tennessee and practices intellectual property and technology transaction law. Irving attended Vanderbilt Law School and Yale University and represents clients in cases involving health care fraud, securities fraud and business disputes.
“Bass, Berry & Sims is honored to welcome these nine attorneys into membership at the firm,” said Todd Rolapp. “This elevation to membership is a testament to each individual’s contributions to the firm, our clients and the greater legal industry. We applaud their accomplishments and are eager to see how they will carry on the longstanding tradition of excellence that is the hallmark of Bass, Berry & Sims.”
GSRM adds Sumner County attorney
Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin has added Leah May Dennen to the firm as of counsel. She is the former longtime law director for Sumner County.
Dennen’s practice will include government relations, civil rights defense, employment issues and contract review.
“We are pleased to welcome Leah May Dennen to GSRM Law,” said Phil Welty, managing partner. “The firm has worked with Leah for many years in her role as law director for Sumner County. Leah’s many years of experience in a government legal department coupled with her private practice experience will be an asset for many of our clients and strengthen the firm’s experience with regard to municipal and county government legal issues.”
Prior to being appointed law director in 2004, Dennen was a staff attorney for the county. She also practiced with Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs and Baker, Worthington, Crossly, Stansberry & Woolf and attended the University of Memphis for undergraduate studies and law school.
GSRM numbers 32 attorneys.