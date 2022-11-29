Chicago-based law firm Foran Glennon has added Patrick O’Neal as an associate in the Nashville office.
O’Neal previously practiced with a civil litigation firm in Knoxville after graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2015. His practice will focus on insurance coverage and bad faith litigation.
The firm also announced the addition of associates in Chicago and London.
Nelson Mullins adds two
Nelson Mullins has added Bob Wade and Lily Shannon in its Nashville office.
Shannon, an associate, recently graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and focuses her practice on mergers, acquisitions, corporate governance and securities offerings.
Wade is joining the firm as a partner as he moves from Indiana to Nashville. He has previously worked in the South Bend, Indiana, and Washington, D.C., offices of Barnes & Thornburg.
Wade's practice includes health care compliance matters, and he has represented hospitals and physicians in enforcement cases.
Adams and Reese names chair
Adams and Reese has named Memphis partner Clarence Wilbon chair of the firm’s executive committee. Wilbon will assume the leadership position on Jan. 1.
Wilbon joined Adams and Reese in 2014 and was elected to the executive committee in 2021. He succeeds Jeffrey Brooks, who served five terms as chair. Wilbon also chairs Adams and Reese’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.
"This is a historic and defining milestone for our law firm," Adams and Reese Nashville-based Managing Partner Gif Thornton said in a release. "Clarence has built a successful litigation practice representing clients all over the Southeast. He has established himself as a key leader in the firm. He brings excellence to everything he touches. Every room gets better when he walks in. He mentors our younger attorneys and dedicates himself to fulfilling our vision and executing our strategy."