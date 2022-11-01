John Tishler, a retired Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis leader, has joined Epstein Becker & Green, the Nashville Business Journal reported Tuesday.
Tishler was the chair of Waller from 2008 to 2014 and retired from the firm in July. He has been tasked with helping EBG, one of the nation’s largest health care firms, grow its Nashville presence.
Tishler told the NBJ that Waller and EBG considered a merger when Tishler was chair of Waller.
EBG plans to grow from 12 attorneys locally to 20 during the next year.
GRSM adds partner
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has added David Cañas as a partner in the firm’s Nashville office. He will work with the commercial litigation, real estate, bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights practice groups.
Cañas comes to GRSM from Thompson Burton, where he practiced for more than six years after more than 14 years at Howell Howard Hyne Gabbert & Manner.
"David is an excellent attorney, and we are very pleased he has joined our team," said Heather Gwinn Pabon, managing partner of the GRSM Nashville office. "His broad experience in litigating business disputes and negotiating real estate matters will be a tremendous asset to our clients throughout Tennessee."
Baker Donelson adds associates
Baker Donelson has added 46 associates across the firm, including six in Nashville, in recent months
The new Nashville associates are Chris Biller (advocacy), Katherine Denney (health), Dayne Geyer (real estate/finance), Gabby Haddad (corporate), Mackenzie Hobbs (advocacy) and Stefan Kostas (corporate).