New York-based law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz has opened an office in Nashville, where attorneys will focus on copyright, royalty and other entertainment industry issues.
According to a release, the new Nashville office is led by counsel Bobby Altchiler. Joining him is Nashville attorney Megan Zarling.
Wolf Haldenstein was founded in the 19th century and has additional offices in San Diego and Chicago.
“We are thrilled to be in Nashville, one of the most vibrant, creative and fastest growing cities in America,” Managing Partner Mark Rifkin said in a release. “Our business has been growing steadily here for a year and having an office in Nashville lets us better serve our clients.”
Altchiler will split his time between Nashville and New York, and Rifkin said he plans to spend time in Nashville, too.
The firm was on the legal teams that successfully brought the songs “Happy Birthday” and “We Shall Overcome” into the public domain. The owner of the latter had reportedly been donating profits to the Highlander Research and Education Center in Tennessee, a descendant of the Highlander Folk Center in Grundy County where the modern version of the song was developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.