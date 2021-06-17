Germantown attorney Jim Barry is taking over as vice president of the Tennessee Bar Association on Friday as part of the organization’s annual convention in Memphis.
According to a release, he will assume the role of TBA president in 2023.
Barry is the retired chief counsel for corporate litigation at International Paper Company and has held legal positions at Union Camp Corporation, Mobil Corp. and the United Company.
Advancing up the TBA leadership ladder are new president Sherie Edwards of State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company and new president-elect Tasha Blakney of Eldridge & Blakney in Knoxville.
Supreme Court establishes rules for three-judge panels
After the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation allowing state constitutional challenges to be heard by three judge panels rather than mostly in the Davidson County Chancery Court, the Tennessee Supreme Court has published interim rules governing the new practice.
The rules mostly codify the tenets of the legislation, passed at the end of the legislative session in May, but the high court set up a system in which constitutional challenges would be heard by a panel made up of the district trial judge initially assigned the case and two judges picked by the court from the two other grand divisions not home to the case.
Judges will rule jointly, by majority vote, on motions and final disposition.
The new system will take effect on July 1.
