NES Building
Photo via cmh2315fl on Flickr

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee has approved a $2.5 million settlement to be paid to Nashville Electric Service employees.

The NES supervisors sued under the Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that required “professional time” — five hours weekly of unpaid work — violated wage laws. According to a release from plaintiff’s attorneys, NES deemed the supervisors as salaried employees who were not paid by the hour when, in fact, they were paid by the hour and not guaranteed minimum work schedules.