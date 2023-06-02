The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee has approved a $2.5 million settlement to be paid to Nashville Electric Service employees.
The NES supervisors sued under the Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that required “professional time” — five hours weekly of unpaid work — violated wage laws. According to a release from plaintiff’s attorneys, NES deemed the supervisors as salaried employees who were not paid by the hour when, in fact, they were paid by the hour and not guaranteed minimum work schedules.
The class is made up of more than 100 supervisors who worked at NES during the past three years. According to the release, the plaintiffs will recover more than $20,000 each on average.
“For too long, NES had gotten away with short-changing its supervisors,” Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison partner Dave Garrison, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in the release. “This settlement secures a recovery of significant wages owed to some of the hardest working men and women in Nashville and Davidson County who ensure that our city maintains power, even after devastating storms.”
An NES spokesperson confirmed that the Electric Power Board approved the settlement but denied any wrongdoing.
“The lawsuit claimed NES did not pay supervisors for professional time properly; NES believes that all payments were proper and lawful,” the spokesperson said in an email. “That said, the NES Power Board felt it was in the best interest of NES and our employees to bring closure to this legal action.”