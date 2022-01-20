Law firm Polsinelli late last year announced the election of 34 attorneys to shareholder, including five in its Nashville office.
Polsinelli established Nashville operations in 2015 and has since then nearly tripled in size, according to a company representative, with more than 23 attorneys locally. Nationally, the firm numbers more than 900 attorneys.
The new shareholders in Nashville are Oliver Davis, Adam Dietrich II, Michael Malone, Scott Timpe and Timothy Van Hal.
“In order to become a shareholder at Polsinelli, it requires commitment to client service, hard work and proven results and this group has continuously done just that,” Polsinelli Chairman and CEO Chase Simmons said in a release. “I take great pride in congratulating each of these 34 new shareholders. Polsinelli is fortunate to have so many esteemed attorneys and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow in their legal careers.”
Ortale Kelly names new partner
Law firm Ortale Kelly has named Rachel Hogan a partner of the firm.
She joined Ortale Kelly in 2015 after graduating from Belmont University College of Law.
Her practice is primarily litigation, specifically in health care liability, negligence, professional liability and employment matters.
