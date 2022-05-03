Weatherly & Dixon and its partners, James Weatherly and Jacqueline Dixon, have merged their law firm with Lewis Thomason.
Lewis Thomason has offices in Nashville, Knoxville and Memphis and lists more than 100 attorneys on its staff.
Weatherly has worked in the legal field for more than 40 years, focusing on criminal law. He was the elected Metro Nashville-Davidson County public defender from 1982-1986, then practiced with Hollins, Wagster & Yarbrough for more than 20 years. In addition to criminal defense, his practice includes family law, personal injury and general civil litigation.
Weatherly has previously served as president of the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Nashville Bar Association and Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee. He earned both law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Tennessee.
Dixon is a trial lawyer with more than 35 years of experience in family law, wills, estates, probate and appellate work. She is also a family law mediator.
Dixon is a past president of the Tennessee Bar Association and holds leadership positions with the Tennessee Bar Foundation and the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program Commission.
Dixon attended the University of Tennessee College of Law and Carson-Newman University.
